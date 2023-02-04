Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.22.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $700,592 in the last 90 days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.