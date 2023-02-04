Raymond James Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$14.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

IVN opened at C$12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.91. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 21.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$774,670.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. Insiders sold 81,619 shares of company stock valued at $957,348 in the last 90 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

