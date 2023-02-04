Rational Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $55.53 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

