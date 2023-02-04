Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,726,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555,322 shares during the period. Quotient Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quotient Technology worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

