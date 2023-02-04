Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion-$9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

