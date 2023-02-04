QUASA (QUA) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $115.06 million and approximately $113,429.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00223626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150514 USD and is up 13.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $115,399.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.