Quantfury Token (QTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.79 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $100.79 million and $8,233.86 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.08 or 0.00043045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.08590588 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,031.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

