Pundi X (New) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.13 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $131.13 million and approximately $70.90 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00429037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.82 or 0.29263680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00418052 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50770093 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $82,676,123.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.