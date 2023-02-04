PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Oppenheimer began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PHM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

