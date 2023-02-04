Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $87.89 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00020634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $87.89 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00222625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.80055817 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,513,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

