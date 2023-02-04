Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,871 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. 12,852,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

