Polymath Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $169.46 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00423815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18404765 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,179,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

