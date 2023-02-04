Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $180.52 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

