PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

