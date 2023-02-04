PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
