PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

