PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $98.45. 125,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 264,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.19.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZROZ. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 82,404 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.