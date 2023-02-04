Phyllis Gotlib Sells 4,457 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $17,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,789.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 1,404,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,256. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after buying an additional 735,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in American Well by 15.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 1,543,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

