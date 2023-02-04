Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $1,271,050.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.6 %

PEN traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.02. 210,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,286. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $266.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,159,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

