PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock.
PensionBee Group Stock Performance
PBEE opened at GBX 65 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £144.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.49. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80).
PensionBee Group Company Profile
