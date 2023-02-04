PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

PBEE opened at GBX 65 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £144.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.49. PensionBee Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80).

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.