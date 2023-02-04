PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

