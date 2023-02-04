Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $231.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.87.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

