Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.87.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.03. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

