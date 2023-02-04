Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.00. 2,096,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $350.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

