Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.