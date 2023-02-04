Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.69 million and $143,095.72 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00423150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00103149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00736563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00594562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00185296 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,782,181 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

