Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $63,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

