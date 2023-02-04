Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Up 12.3%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 476,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 661,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 70.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.