Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys £24,000 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Rating) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,640.61).

Shares of Ondo InsurTech stock opened at GBX 7.88 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.40 ($0.17).

Spinnaker Acquisitions Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business. The company provides LeakBot system, a water security system that prevents small leaks from turning into insurance claims. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

