Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys £24,000 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Rating) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,640.61).
Ondo InsurTech Price Performance
Shares of Ondo InsurTech stock opened at GBX 7.88 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.40 ($0.17).
About Ondo InsurTech
