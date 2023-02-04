Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 20,822 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 99,152.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

