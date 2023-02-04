Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 94,339.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 326,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 47.7% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 142,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

