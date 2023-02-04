Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

OMEX stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

