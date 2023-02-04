NXM Achieves Market Cap of $343.65 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One NXM token can now be bought for about $52.11 or 0.00222762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $343.65 million and approximately $86,976.43 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.69368863 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,345.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

