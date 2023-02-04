Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.
NIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 11,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.18.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
