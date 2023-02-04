Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

NIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 11,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

