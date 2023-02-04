Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.