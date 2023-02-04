Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
