Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

NXN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

