Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NXN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
