Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,503. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

