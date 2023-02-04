Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMT stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

