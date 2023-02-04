Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NMT stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
