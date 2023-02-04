Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 12.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.25. 61,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 30,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

