North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

