North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

