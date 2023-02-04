North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.16 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

