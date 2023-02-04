North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 173,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.