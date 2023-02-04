North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,567 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.