NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

NiSource stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NiSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in NiSource by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NiSource by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

