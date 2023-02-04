NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

