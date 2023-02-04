NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.20 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). Approximately 1,035,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 708,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market capitalization of £656.02 million and a P/E ratio of 505.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

