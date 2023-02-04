Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 13.1%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,697,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,000,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

