NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.89% of NetApp worth $119,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Down 2.1 %

NTAP opened at $67.62 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.