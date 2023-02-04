Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Achieves $150.93 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $150.93 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00423002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00103453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00738129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00594710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00185373 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,051,426,996 coins and its circulating supply is 39,540,849,237 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

