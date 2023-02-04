Neo Price Hits $9.04 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00038527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $637.50 million and approximately $30.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00429644 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.97 or 0.29305076 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00447849 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
